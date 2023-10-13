Empire Financial Management Company LLC Sells 378 Shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC reduced its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REGL. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $128,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 8,338.8% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 848,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 838,469 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:REGL opened at $66.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.50. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84.

About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

