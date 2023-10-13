Empire Financial Management Company LLC Takes $240,000 Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.45.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

