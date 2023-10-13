Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,903 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BK opened at $41.25 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

