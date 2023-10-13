Empirical Finance LLC Buys 399 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,417,963,000 after acquiring an additional 304,493,397 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after acquiring an additional 457,383 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,411,000 after acquiring an additional 320,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,560,000 after purchasing an additional 51,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,876 shares in the company, valued at $855,955.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total value of $148,810.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,730 shares of company stock worth $510,477. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $300.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $295.38 and its 200 day moving average is $298.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.55 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

