Empirical Finance LLC Buys 734 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $101.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.18 and its 200-day moving average is $170.23. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dollar General from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James cut Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

