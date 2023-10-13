Empirical Finance LLC Buys 852 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Allstate by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,105 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $333,689,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Allstate by 67,323.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,802,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,514,000 after buying an additional 1,799,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,865,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $113.94 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $142.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.27.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALL. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.31.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

