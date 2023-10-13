Empirical Finance LLC Grows Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727,671 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960,552 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1,871.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,124,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,272 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $89,142,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $70,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.7 %

DD opened at $75.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.84.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,762.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,502. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

