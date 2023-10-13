Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam grew its position in ResMed by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in ResMed by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on RMD. UBS Group downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.86.

Shares of RMD opened at $136.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.81. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $136.02 and a one year high of $243.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.48%.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $830,536.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,763,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $271,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 250,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,347,711.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $830,536.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,763,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,740,000. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

