Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,107 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 491.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 102.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $420,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $310,369.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $420,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,441.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.79.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

NYSE TOL opened at $71.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $84.57.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 14.66%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.04%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

