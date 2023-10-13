Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.7% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.1% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 112,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 105.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,500,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,045,000 after buying an additional 771,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, September 25th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.61.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of FIS stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $85.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.94. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at $220,163.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.