Empirical Finance LLC Has $986,000 Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ED. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 190,138 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $214,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.93.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $87.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.79 and its 200-day moving average is $92.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.