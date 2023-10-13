Empirical Finance LLC Increases Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cencora by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,257,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,302,000 after buying an additional 6,086,040 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Cencora by 7,989.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,856,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth $261,294,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cencora by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,509,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,083 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cencora by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cencora alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $249,998,793.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,769,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,021,971.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $249,998,793.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,769,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,021,971.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,367,052 shares of company stock worth $258,580,567. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $187.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.07 and a 52 week high of $194.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. Cencora had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 612.69%. The firm had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.63%.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.