Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,386,000 after buying an additional 1,452,811 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,121,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,023,000 after purchasing an additional 293,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $340,672,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 16.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,945,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,124,000 after purchasing an additional 413,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wolfe Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.87.

NYSE:DFS opened at $90.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $84.43 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.43 and its 200 day moving average is $101.15.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

