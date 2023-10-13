Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 504 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 4.7% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 5.1% in the first quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Cummins by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.0% in the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Cummins by 3.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.86.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $227.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $265.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.59 and its 200-day moving average is $233.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

