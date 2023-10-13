Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 876 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,734,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,144,827,000 after purchasing an additional 372,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,991,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,677,231,000 after buying an additional 313,036 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,815,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,131,000 after buying an additional 2,220,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total transaction of $185,537.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total transaction of $185,537.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.65, for a total value of $54,428.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,695.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,712 shares of company stock valued at $29,565,787 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.40.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $193.01 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.20 and a 1 year high of $198.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.05. The company has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

