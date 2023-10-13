Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 28.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 17.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 798,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,071,000 after acquiring an additional 120,350 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth $284,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $60.22 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day moving average is $55.67.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stephens lowered Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

