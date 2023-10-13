Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Given New $25.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ERF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enerplus from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enerplus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enerplus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.38.

NYSE:ERF opened at $17.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.13. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $19.23.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $350.94 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 57.30% and a net margin of 41.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,296,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $105,372,000 after buying an additional 169,917 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC increased its stake in Enerplus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 7,798,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $112,379,000 after purchasing an additional 107,659 shares during the period. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Enerplus by 26.6% during the second quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP now owns 4,229,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $61,196,000 after purchasing an additional 889,523 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Enerplus by 75.0% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,131,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,056 shares during the period. Finally, Aventail Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the first quarter worth about $56,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

