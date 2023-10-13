Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at National Bank Financial

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ERF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on Enerplus from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Enerplus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Enerplus

Enerplus Stock Down 0.2 %

ERF stock opened at $17.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $19.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.13.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Enerplus had a return on equity of 57.30% and a net margin of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $350.94 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Enerplus will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 6.81%.

Institutional Trading of Enerplus

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Enerplus by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

(Get Free Report)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.