Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Shares Gap Down to $13.22

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2023

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday. The stock had previously closed at $13.22, but opened at $12.61. Enliven Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 1,312 shares.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $524.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.38.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Enliven Therapeutics

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc sold 197,500 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $2,962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 854,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,821,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $165,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,500 shares of company stock worth $10,331,660 in the last quarter. 45.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enliven Therapeutics



Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. Its pipeline of small molecule kinase inhibitors include ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial has been activated to evaluate people with cancers harboring an abnormal HER2 gene.

Read More

