Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Shares Gap Down to $13.22

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.22, but opened at $12.61. Enliven Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 1,312 shares.
Enliven Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of $524.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.38.
Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Enliven Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Enliven Therapeutics
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. Its pipeline of small molecule kinase inhibitors include ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial has been activated to evaluate people with cancers harboring an abnormal HER2 gene.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Enliven Therapeutics
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- SMART Global Holdings Now Positioned for Upside
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Challenges Loom for Regional Banks as Interest Rates Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.