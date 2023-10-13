Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Shares Gap Down to $13.22

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.22, but opened at $12.61. Enliven Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 1,312 shares.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $524.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.38.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Enliven Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc sold 197,500 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $2,962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 854,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,821,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $165,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 661,500 shares of company stock worth $10,331,660 in the last quarter. 45.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. Its pipeline of small molecule kinase inhibitors include ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial has been activated to evaluate people with cancers harboring an abnormal HER2 gene.

