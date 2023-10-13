Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Cut to $102.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ENPH. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $259.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $227.00.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

Enphase Energy stock opened at $124.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $111.44 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,542.2% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,626 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $325,230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 167.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,384,000 after acquiring an additional 591,200 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at $82,773,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after buying an additional 370,992 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.