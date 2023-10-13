Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,737 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Entergy were worth $7,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETR. Bank of America reduced their price target on Entergy from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Entergy from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Entergy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Entergy from $113.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Shares of ETR opened at $93.59 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $120.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.23.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $1,287,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

