Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stake Raised by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,737 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Entergy were worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after buying an additional 908,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,045,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,610,000 after buying an additional 745,974 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,382,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,626,000 after buying an additional 104,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 11.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,664,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,556,000 after buying an additional 497,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $1,287,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETR. Bank of America dropped their price target on Entergy from $107.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $93.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $120.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.23.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

