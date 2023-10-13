Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.42

Shares of Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 10000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Company Profile



Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, through its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing consultation services in the Hong Kong and People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, sourcing, and marketing services. The company was formerly known as REE International, Inc and changed its name to Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group in April 2020.

Featured Stories

