EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1575 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

EQT has increased its dividend payment by an average of 66.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. EQT has a payout ratio of 13.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect EQT to earn $4.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $43.41 on Friday. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.38. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. EQT had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $993.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EQT will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EQT news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,368,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EQT by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EQT

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.