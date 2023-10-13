Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Gap Up to $4.16

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.16, but opened at $4.33. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 450,085 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equinox Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $271.56 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 1.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Equinox Gold

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

