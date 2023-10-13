Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQHGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.11.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQH. Barclays decreased their price target on Equitable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Equitable from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Equitable from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $553,559,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 1,734.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,952,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573,857 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,795 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,237,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Equitable by 345.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,691,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Performance

EQH opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average is $26.73. Equitable has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $33.24.

Equitable (NYSE:EQHGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

