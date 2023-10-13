Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQH. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Equitable by 382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 63,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 50,572 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,076,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the second quarter worth about $2,295,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Equitable from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Equitable in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Equitable from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.11.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.67. The stock had a trading volume of 269,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,958. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.73. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Stories

