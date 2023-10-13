Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Lowered to $235.00 at Evercore ISI

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $247.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $221.00 to $219.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $239.71.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $220.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $195.03 and a 12-month high of $248.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 112.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

