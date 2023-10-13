Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $38.15

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.15 and last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 316089 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.16.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

The company has a market cap of $859.51 million, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.19 and its 200 day moving average is $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.25 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 34.35% and a negative return on equity of 755.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

