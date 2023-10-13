Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Cut to $137.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $162.00 to $137.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $191.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $200.22.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $139.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $136.43 and a fifty-two week high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 94.96%.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $14,787,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 186.9% in the first quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

