ETF Store Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,076 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ETF Store Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $185.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.04.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

