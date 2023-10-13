Evercore ISI Cuts Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Price Target to $5.00

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.15.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $4.14 on Monday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $712.49 million, a P/E ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.49%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 428.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 328.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 49.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 544.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 162 properties and 22.8 million square feet as of June 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

