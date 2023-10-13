Evercore ISI Lowers AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $192.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $202.00 to $192.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $195.44.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $176.65 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $198.65. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.39.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.01). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $690.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $620,398.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2,142.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 106.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

