Evercore ISI Lowers JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Price Target to $14.00

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
JBG SMITH Properties Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $14.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.46 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $21.10.
JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -360.00%.
About JBG SMITH Properties
JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.
