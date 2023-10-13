Evercore ISI Lowers JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Price Target to $14.00

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

JBG SMITH Properties Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $14.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.46 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $21.10.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -360.00%.

Institutional Trading of JBG SMITH Properties

About JBG SMITH Properties

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,521,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,460,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,022,000 after buying an additional 5,653,234 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 11,938.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,954,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,490,000 after buying an additional 2,929,638 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 2,593.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,579,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,802,000 after buying an additional 2,484,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter worth $37,595,000. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.