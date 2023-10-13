Evercore ISI Trims EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Target Price to $170.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $177.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EGP. Wedbush started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $186.64.

NYSE EGP opened at $165.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $138.04 and a 1-year high of $188.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.47%.

In other news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.25, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.7% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

