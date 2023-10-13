Evercore ISI Trims SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Target Price to $31.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a sell rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.31.

SL Green Realty Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SLG opened at $34.93 on Monday. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average is $30.03.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($6.96). The company had revenue of $221.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.80 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 50.10%. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -45.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SL Green Realty

In other news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $233,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 437.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 853.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

