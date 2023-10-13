Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Downgraded by Guggenheim

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ES. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

NYSE:ES opened at $54.57 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $53.10 and a 1 year high of $87.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.33 and a 200-day moving average of $69.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,832,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $693,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,553,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 214,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after acquiring an additional 29,679 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

