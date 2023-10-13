Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Lowered to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim lowered shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $60.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ES. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded Eversource Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.25.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $54.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.91. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $53.10 and a 52-week high of $87.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 80.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

