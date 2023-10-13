Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Gap Down to $9.46

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.46, but opened at $9.03. Evotec shares last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 2,891 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Evotec from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

