Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) Short Interest Update

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,090,000 shares, an increase of 63.7% from the September 15th total of 4,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 41.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 141.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,931,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,369,000 after purchasing an additional 20,443,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 236.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,719,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 305.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,705,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310,482 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 171.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,604,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 1,484.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,779,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Price Performance

Shares of FFIE opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $105.60.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric ( NASDAQ:FFIE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($8.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.80) by $0.80.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

