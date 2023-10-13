Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,798,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,442 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $165,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Fastenal by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,709 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Fastenal by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 9.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FAST. Stephens lowered Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $60.22 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.07%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

