Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS) Plans Dividend of GBX 14.50

Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.18) per share on Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Fidelity Asian Values’s previous dividend of $14.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Fidelity Asian Values Stock Performance
Shares of LON:FAS opened at GBX 493.58 ($6.04) on Friday. Fidelity Asian Values has a one year low of GBX 413.61 ($5.06) and a one year high of GBX 536 ($6.56). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 513.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 513.58. The stock has a market cap of £354.53 million, a PE ratio of 868.42 and a beta of 0.57.
About Fidelity Asian Values
