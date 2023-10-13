Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS) Plans Dividend of GBX 14.50

Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.18) per share on Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Fidelity Asian Values’s previous dividend of $14.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Fidelity Asian Values Stock Performance

Shares of LON:FAS opened at GBX 493.58 ($6.04) on Friday. Fidelity Asian Values has a one year low of GBX 413.61 ($5.06) and a one year high of GBX 536 ($6.56). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 513.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 513.58. The stock has a market cap of £354.53 million, a PE ratio of 868.42 and a beta of 0.57.

About Fidelity Asian Values

Fidelity Asian Values plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investments International and FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

