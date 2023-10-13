Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Stock Performance
Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $221.82 million, a PE ratio of -40.38 and a beta of 1.74. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $9.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09.
Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $106.84 million during the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.25%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiesta Restaurant Group
About Fiesta Restaurant Group
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical brand. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fiesta Restaurant Group
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Buy Electronic Arts For the 2024 Rally
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Value or Value Trap?
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Cinemark and Imax Steal the Spotlight in Movie Theater Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.