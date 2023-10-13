Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $221.82 million, a PE ratio of -40.38 and a beta of 1.74. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $9.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $106.84 million during the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiesta Restaurant Group

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 191.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4,272.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical brand. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items.

Featured Articles

