Financial Comparison: ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) versus EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY)

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) and EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

ReNew Energy Global has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EDP – Energias de Portugal has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.3% of ReNew Energy Global shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of ReNew Energy Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReNew Energy Global -2.21% -1.65% -0.27% EDP – Energias de Portugal 5.44% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and EDP – Energias de Portugal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations for ReNew Energy Global and EDP – Energias de Portugal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReNew Energy Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 EDP – Energias de Portugal 0 1 1 1 3.00

ReNew Energy Global presently has a consensus target price of $7.88, suggesting a potential upside of 44.23%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than EDP – Energias de Portugal.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and EDP – Energias de Portugal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReNew Energy Global $77.30 billion 0.03 -$58.00 million ($0.09) -60.67 EDP – Energias de Portugal $21.76 billion 0.71 $715.52 million $3.13 12.57

EDP – Energias de Portugal has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ReNew Energy Global. ReNew Energy Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EDP – Energias de Portugal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EDP – Energias de Portugal beats ReNew Energy Global on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operation and maintenance services; consultancy services; and sells renewable energy certificates. ReNew Energy Global Plc was founded in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. The company primarily generates and sells electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration and waste sources. It has an installed capacity of 28 GW; and operates 380,788 kilometers of distribution network lines. The company is also involved in the supply of natural gas. In addition, it offers engineering, laboratory tests, professional training, and energy services, as well as property management services. The company's electricity and gas customers include domestic, industrial, commercial, agricultural, and others. EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

