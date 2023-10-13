Financial Contrast: SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) versus Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) and SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and SeaWorld Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Entertainment $851.50 million 1.62 $76.60 million N/A N/A SeaWorld Entertainment $1.73 billion 1.63 $291.19 million $3.84 11.48

SeaWorld Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Entertainment N/A N/A N/A SeaWorld Entertainment 14.56% -60.15% 10.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and SeaWorld Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and SeaWorld Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Entertainment 0 4 4 0 2.50 SeaWorld Entertainment 0 2 8 0 2.80

Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $42.75, suggesting a potential upside of 32.56%. SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus target price of $70.89, suggesting a potential upside of 60.78%. Given SeaWorld Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SeaWorld Entertainment is more favorable than Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.0% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of SeaWorld Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SeaWorld Entertainment beats Madison Square Garden Entertainment on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production. The company was formerly known as MSGE Spinco, Inc. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. The company also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California; Chula Vista, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, it operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania. The company operates a portfolio of twelve theme parks under the SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Sesame Place brands. The company was formerly known as SW Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. in December 2012. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

