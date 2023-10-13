Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 434 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.3% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $63,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $158.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $217.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.85.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

