Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 80 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,532,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,633,000 after purchasing an additional 28,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 26.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,804 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 5.1% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,780,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,499,000 after purchasing an additional 280,803 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 26.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,073,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,034,000 after purchasing an additional 649,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Atlassian by 41.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,032,000 after acquiring an additional 866,979 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM opened at $186.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $215.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of -98.62 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. The company had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEAM. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, insider Gene Liu sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $29,798.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,788 shares in the company, valued at $9,557,122.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $29,798.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,557,122.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total transaction of $1,409,623.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,794,545.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 343,491 shares of company stock worth $66,606,307 over the last three months. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

