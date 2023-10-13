Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 283 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,915 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.72.

Comcast stock opened at $43.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average is $42.09. The company has a market capitalization of $181.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

