Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 568,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 19.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 187,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,633 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.8% in the second quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 56.1% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 133.1% in the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 20,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 11,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.6% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 51,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.04.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

