Financial Counselors Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,966 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $660,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $154.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.00 and its 200 day moving average is $157.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $167.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

